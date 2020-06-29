Rent Calculator
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:07 PM
1 of 10
7332 Briardale Drive
7332 Briardale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7332 Briardale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex featuring hardwood floors thoughout. Located in a convenient community near access to Independence Blvd and Harris Blvd. Lawn care provided by landlord.
***All Pets must be approved by owner***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7332 Briardale Drive have any available units?
7332 Briardale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 7332 Briardale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7332 Briardale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7332 Briardale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7332 Briardale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7332 Briardale Drive offer parking?
No, 7332 Briardale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7332 Briardale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7332 Briardale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7332 Briardale Drive have a pool?
No, 7332 Briardale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7332 Briardale Drive have accessible units?
No, 7332 Briardale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7332 Briardale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7332 Briardale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7332 Briardale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7332 Briardale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
