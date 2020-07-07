Rent Calculator
7301 Monroe Road
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM
7301 Monroe Road
7301 Monroe Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
7301 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7301 Monroe Road have any available units?
7301 Monroe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 7301 Monroe Road currently offering any rent specials?
7301 Monroe Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 Monroe Road pet-friendly?
No, 7301 Monroe Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 7301 Monroe Road offer parking?
Yes, 7301 Monroe Road offers parking.
Does 7301 Monroe Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7301 Monroe Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 Monroe Road have a pool?
No, 7301 Monroe Road does not have a pool.
Does 7301 Monroe Road have accessible units?
No, 7301 Monroe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 Monroe Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7301 Monroe Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7301 Monroe Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7301 Monroe Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
