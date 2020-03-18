All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7001 Rollingridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7001 Rollingridge Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:55 PM

7001 Rollingridge Drive

7001 Rollingridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7001 Rollingridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 Rollingridge Drive have any available units?
7001 Rollingridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7001 Rollingridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7001 Rollingridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 Rollingridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7001 Rollingridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7001 Rollingridge Drive offer parking?
No, 7001 Rollingridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7001 Rollingridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 Rollingridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 Rollingridge Drive have a pool?
No, 7001 Rollingridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7001 Rollingridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7001 Rollingridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 Rollingridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7001 Rollingridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7001 Rollingridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7001 Rollingridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte