Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6230 Rosecroft Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6230 Rosecroft Drive
6230 Rosecroft Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Hickory Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6230 Rosecroft Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2B 2B Condo near UNCC! - Check out this spacious 2b 2b condo, conveniently located between Independence and UNCC.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3952045)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6230 Rosecroft Drive have any available units?
6230 Rosecroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 6230 Rosecroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6230 Rosecroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6230 Rosecroft Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6230 Rosecroft Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6230 Rosecroft Drive offer parking?
No, 6230 Rosecroft Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6230 Rosecroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6230 Rosecroft Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6230 Rosecroft Drive have a pool?
No, 6230 Rosecroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6230 Rosecroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 6230 Rosecroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6230 Rosecroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6230 Rosecroft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6230 Rosecroft Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6230 Rosecroft Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
