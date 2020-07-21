Built in 2018! Beautiful 3 bedroom home in the Reserve at Canyon Hills community. Granite countertops in the kitchen with stunning white cabinets and black appliances. Split bedroom plan. Great location. NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 6129 Purbeck Way have?
Some of 6129 Purbeck Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
