All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6011 Patricia Ryan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6011 Patricia Ryan Drive
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:50 AM

6011 Patricia Ryan Drive

6011 Patricia Ryan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6011 Patricia Ryan Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale South

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers 2,261 sq ft of living space in Charlotte, NC. Features include vinyl and carpeted floors, kitchen with black appliances, garage, private back yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6011 Patricia Ryan Drive have any available units?
6011 Patricia Ryan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6011 Patricia Ryan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6011 Patricia Ryan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6011 Patricia Ryan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6011 Patricia Ryan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6011 Patricia Ryan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6011 Patricia Ryan Drive offers parking.
Does 6011 Patricia Ryan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6011 Patricia Ryan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6011 Patricia Ryan Drive have a pool?
No, 6011 Patricia Ryan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6011 Patricia Ryan Drive have accessible units?
No, 6011 Patricia Ryan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6011 Patricia Ryan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6011 Patricia Ryan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6011 Patricia Ryan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6011 Patricia Ryan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte