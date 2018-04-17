All apartments in Charlotte
5723 Cactus Valley Road

Location

5723 Cactus Valley Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5723 Cactus Valley Road have any available units?
5723 Cactus Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5723 Cactus Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
5723 Cactus Valley Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5723 Cactus Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 5723 Cactus Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5723 Cactus Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 5723 Cactus Valley Road does offer parking.
Does 5723 Cactus Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5723 Cactus Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5723 Cactus Valley Road have a pool?
No, 5723 Cactus Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 5723 Cactus Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 5723 Cactus Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5723 Cactus Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5723 Cactus Valley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5723 Cactus Valley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5723 Cactus Valley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
