All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5723 Cactus Valley Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5723 Cactus Valley Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5723 Cactus Valley Road
5723 Cactus Valley Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Providence Country Club
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5723 Cactus Valley Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5723 Cactus Valley Road have any available units?
5723 Cactus Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 5723 Cactus Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
5723 Cactus Valley Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5723 Cactus Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 5723 Cactus Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 5723 Cactus Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 5723 Cactus Valley Road does offer parking.
Does 5723 Cactus Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5723 Cactus Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5723 Cactus Valley Road have a pool?
No, 5723 Cactus Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 5723 Cactus Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 5723 Cactus Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5723 Cactus Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5723 Cactus Valley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5723 Cactus Valley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5723 Cactus Valley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
