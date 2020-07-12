/
providence country club
154 Apartments for rent in Providence Country Club, Charlotte, NC
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
66 Units Available
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
38 Units Available
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,089
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5010 MESA VERDE RD
5010 Mesa Verde Road, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3828 sqft
3828 SQ feet Single Family house - Property Id: 292113 Very nice 5 Bed+1 bonus bedroom, 4 full-Bath full brick home in Stone Creek Ranch. Quiet street end location. Spacious kitchen with granite counter top, island and stainless appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
12228 Landen Drive
12228 Landen Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1360 sqft
3 bed 2 bath ranch home located in Southpoint Landen community. Close to all major highways and shopping. Freshly painted, completely updated throughout. Wood burning fireplace. Eat in kitchen area and separate dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
6523 Manitoba Lane
6523 Manitoba Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
2399 sqft
Two-story home in desirable Stone Creek Ranch. Very open, transitional floor plan with a two story family room and gas log fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with new appliances. Great sized bedrooms and closet space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12125 Humboldt Drive
12125 Humboldt Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2396 sqft
Reavencrest - Fantastic home with private back yard and plenty of space to spread out. All appliances and great storage. (RLNE5849077)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6231 Adobe Rd
6231 Adobe Road, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
2718 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Ballantyne Area! - Lovely home with semi-open concept. Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. Large living room area which flows right into the kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
12248 Red Rust Lane
12248 Red Rust Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1904 sqft
Great Location, close to Waverly shopping complex and Blakeney that has great restaurants and close to I-485 for easy commute..well maintained townhouse in Ballantyne. This home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath. Master Bedroom is upstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
6408 Old South Ct
6408 Old South Ct, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1480 sqft
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street, this lovely home offers a tremendous location near Blakeney, Ballantyne and desirable schools! This home features wood and ceramic tile floors. The 3-bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
12140 Red Rust Lane
12140 Red Rust Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1858 sqft
Excellent location near Rea Farms and Waverly shopping and dining. This is an end unit town home with an open layout in mint condition and move in ready.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
12011 Landen Drive
12011 Landen Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1879 sqft
Tenant occupied, applications encouraged, no showings before 8/22. Ballantyne home for rent! Recent paint and carpet, 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home w/ 1 car garage, fenced backyard, and large screened porch.
Results within 1 mile of Providence Country Club
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
48 Units Available
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,249
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,124
1591 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
28 Units Available
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1410 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
18 Units Available
Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1999 sqft
Recently renovated units are air conditioned and smoke-free. Go high tech with key fob access. Community contains coffee bar and media room. Lots of shopping and dining options at nearby Stonecrest Shopping Center.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
10010 Blakeney Preserve Drive
10010 Blakeney Preserve Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1830 sqft
Fabulous Upscale Townhome with Fenced-In Patio, 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms, Great Room with Fireplace, Big Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Master Suite, Walk-In Closet, Garden Tub, Double Vanity.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
9115 Ardrey Woods Drive
9115 Ardrey Woods Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,249
3035 sqft
Tenant-occ, apps encouraged, no showings before 8/29. Stunning Ballantyne Home. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with fenced yard and 2 car garage right at 3000 sq ft.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7420 N Rea Park Lane
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1775 sqft
Call 704-705-8778 Links at Rea Farms to setup a showing or for more information reference MLS as lead source to receive current special if any.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
9124 Redmond Trace Road
9124 Redmond Trace Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1836 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1631688 A charming rental home located in Charlotte. Your next home includes: 3 beds, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9737 Woodend Court
9737 Woodend Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Single Family Home in Blakeney - This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in South Charlotte just off Ardrey Kell Road. The home is single story with an upstairs bonus room over the garage.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9527 Mitchell Glen Dr
9527 Mitchell Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3210 sqft
Pristine Ballantyne Home in the heart of Blakeney. Grand 2-story entry foyer, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Over 3200 Sq Ft with Large 2 car garage. Office or Den on main level. Sweet Sunroom with Huge windows.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11727 Brambleton Ct
11727 Brambleton Court, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3215 sqft
Executive Ballantyne 2 story, over 3000 Sq Ft home in Hunters Valley. 5 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
8114 Noland Woods Drive
8114 Noland Woods Drive, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2841 sqft
Gorgeous large brick home, granite kitchen, ceiling fans, trey ceilings, recessed lights, SS LG kitchen appliances, heating/cooling system in 2016, garage keypad and remote, large fenced-in yard, 2-car garage, gas fireplace, big master bath, walk-in
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10123 Oxford Landing Lane
10123 Oxford Landing Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2245 sqft
Coming Soon!! 3 bed, 2.5 bath Townhouse at Covington at Providence! - Fantastic town-home coming soon towards the end of June.
