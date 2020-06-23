All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5633 Merrymount Drive

5633 Merry Mount Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5633 Merry Mount Dr, Charlotte, NC 28226
Carmel

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
LOCATION! Modern Ranch home located walking distance to Carmel Country Club! - Modern Ranch home located in quiet cul-de-sac walking distance to Carmel Country Club! This home has gourmet kitchen which will make cooking a delight! Lots of storage, SS appliances, granite, large living area, dining area, master bedroom on main level, two other bedrooms plus bath on main level, screen porch overlooking in-ground pool, basement area has one bedroom with full bathroom, great room, small area for office/media, covered patio, two car garage with workshop area, Ready for immediate occupancy!
Rent includes pool maintenance!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4582494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5633 Merrymount Drive have any available units?
5633 Merrymount Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5633 Merrymount Drive have?
Some of 5633 Merrymount Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5633 Merrymount Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5633 Merrymount Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5633 Merrymount Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5633 Merrymount Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5633 Merrymount Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5633 Merrymount Drive does offer parking.
Does 5633 Merrymount Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5633 Merrymount Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5633 Merrymount Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5633 Merrymount Drive has a pool.
Does 5633 Merrymount Drive have accessible units?
No, 5633 Merrymount Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5633 Merrymount Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5633 Merrymount Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
