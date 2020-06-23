5633 Merrymount Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool garage pet friendly

LOCATION! Modern Ranch home located walking distance to Carmel Country Club! - Modern Ranch home located in quiet cul-de-sac walking distance to Carmel Country Club! This home has gourmet kitchen which will make cooking a delight! Lots of storage, SS appliances, granite, large living area, dining area, master bedroom on main level, two other bedrooms plus bath on main level, screen porch overlooking in-ground pool, basement area has one bedroom with full bathroom, great room, small area for office/media, covered patio, two car garage with workshop area, Ready for immediate occupancy!

Rent includes pool maintenance!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4582494)