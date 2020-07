Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction package receiving cats allowed internet access

Experience the newest designer apartments in Uptown, Charlotte, NC - the skyline of a big city and the heart of a small town. Perfectly situated where Uptown, Dilworth and Midtown meet is Presley Uptown, a brand new community of luxurious studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Here you will find floorplans featuring modern kitchens, stylish wood plank flooring and panoramic views of the city. Just steps from your door, yet nestled inside the oasis of Presley Uptown, discover a collection of amenities, including a rooftop lounge, a dog park, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a bike shop.