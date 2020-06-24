All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5422 Bentgrass Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5422 Bentgrass Run Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:04 AM

5422 Bentgrass Run Drive

5422 Bentgrass Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5422 Bentgrass Run Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5422 Bentgrass Run Drive have any available units?
5422 Bentgrass Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5422 Bentgrass Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5422 Bentgrass Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5422 Bentgrass Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5422 Bentgrass Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5422 Bentgrass Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5422 Bentgrass Run Drive offers parking.
Does 5422 Bentgrass Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5422 Bentgrass Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5422 Bentgrass Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5422 Bentgrass Run Drive has a pool.
Does 5422 Bentgrass Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 5422 Bentgrass Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5422 Bentgrass Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5422 Bentgrass Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5422 Bentgrass Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5422 Bentgrass Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte