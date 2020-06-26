All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 15 2019 at 4:05 PM

533 Porter Street

533 Porter Street · No Longer Available
Location

533 Porter Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Porter Street have any available units?
533 Porter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 533 Porter Street currently offering any rent specials?
533 Porter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Porter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 Porter Street is pet friendly.
Does 533 Porter Street offer parking?
No, 533 Porter Street does not offer parking.
Does 533 Porter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Porter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Porter Street have a pool?
No, 533 Porter Street does not have a pool.
Does 533 Porter Street have accessible units?
No, 533 Porter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Porter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 Porter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Porter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Porter Street does not have units with air conditioning.
