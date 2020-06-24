Rent Calculator
Last updated April 1 2019 at 10:23 PM
1 of 10
5201 Clearmont Avenue
5201 Clearmont Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5201 Clearmont Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28212
Sheffield Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unfurnished 1 Bedroom.Newly Remodeled
20 unit multi-family property. Off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5201 Clearmont Avenue have any available units?
5201 Clearmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5201 Clearmont Avenue have?
Some of 5201 Clearmont Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5201 Clearmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Clearmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Clearmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5201 Clearmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 5201 Clearmont Avenue offer parking?
No, 5201 Clearmont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5201 Clearmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 Clearmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Clearmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 5201 Clearmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5201 Clearmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5201 Clearmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Clearmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5201 Clearmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
