Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4828 Gilmore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4828 Gilmore Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4828 Gilmore Drive
4828 Gilmore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4828 Gilmore Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gilmore - Property Id: 97998
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97998
Property Id 97998
(RLNE4677374)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4828 Gilmore Drive have any available units?
4828 Gilmore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4828 Gilmore Drive have?
Some of 4828 Gilmore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4828 Gilmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4828 Gilmore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4828 Gilmore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4828 Gilmore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4828 Gilmore Drive offer parking?
No, 4828 Gilmore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4828 Gilmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4828 Gilmore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4828 Gilmore Drive have a pool?
No, 4828 Gilmore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4828 Gilmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 4828 Gilmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4828 Gilmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4828 Gilmore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte