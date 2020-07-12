/
madison park
372 Apartments for rent in Madison Park, Charlotte, NC
19 Units Available
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1416 sqft
Modern property minutes from Downtown Charlotte. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include yoga, media rooms, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
19 Units Available
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,247
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,153
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1178 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment amenities, including Google Fiber Internet access and elevator. Units include granite counters and stainless steel finished appliances. Located off Park Road with proximity to I-77, the Park Road Shopping Center and parks.
17 Units Available
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hudson Montford offers gorgeous Newly Renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Charlotte, North Carolina.
15 Units Available
Cielo
4943 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,149
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1234 sqft
Residents love the easy access to Park Road Shopping Center and Marion Diehl Park. The WiFi Lounge and parking garage are huge draws for this smoke-free community. Apartments feature courtyard views and in-unit laundry.
149 Units Available
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,220
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,318
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1160 sqft
It's a lifestyle that's about enjoying the moment. The Montford Park community embraces the best of Charlotte's local dining, entertainment and shopping, preserving the distinctive personality and allure of our area.
139 Units Available
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1168 sqft
Link Apartments(R) Montford is designed as an extremely modern apartment community. Offering efficient & sustainable junior one bedroom, one bedroom, & two bedroom apartment homes.
1 Unit Available
900 E. Woodlawn Rd
900 Woodlawn Road, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1565 sqft
DESIRED SOUTH CHARLOTTE LOCATION - Brick ranch home located in South Charlotte area. Home features hardwood floors throughout. Bedrooms nicely sized Kitchen with all appliances, great cabinet space. Pass through area to dining room. Central air, gas.
1 Unit Available
4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q
4735 Hedgemore Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1065 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo located in the heart of Myers Park! - Condo features recently updated hardwood floors, new bathroom hardware and tiles, track lighting, washer and dryer, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, private balcony off the living room,
1 Unit Available
5220 Milford Road
5220 Milford Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1564 sqft
WOW! Thinking of a "Pottery Barn" look and feel? Then you will love this charming 3-bedroom, 2-bath brick ranch with a flat fenced backyard in highly sought-after Madison Park. Oversized shed/workshop wired for electrical. Lovely deck and patio.
1 Unit Available
1000 Woodlawn Road
1000 Woodlawn Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1477 sqft
This is an incredible 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, covered parking deck, and secured building condo located in the Madison Park/Montford area. Hardwood floors throughout, gas fireplace and a large balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Madison Park
10 Units Available
Selwyn Flats
100 Matador Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,070
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Selwyn Flats in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
939 sqft
Welcome home to Beacon Hill, an apartment complex with a big heart in Charlotte, North Carolina. Nestled in a perfect south Charlotte location, Beacon Hill Apartments is close to I-77, the Charlotte Douglas Airport, and great shopping and dining.
11 Units Available
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$903
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
849 sqft
This pet-friendly community is convenient to The Park Road Shopping Center. Great community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets and fireplaces offered in-unit.
26 Units Available
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,280
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1742 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets. Plenty of on-site amenities, including a sauna, guest suite, media room and conference room. Close to SouthPark Mall. Within a short drive of I-77.
5 Units Available
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,150
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1105 sqft
Four-story apartment complex with balconies, located in the middle of Charlotte's Myers Park and Dilworth neighborhoods. Ceiling fans, steel appliances, and controlled access. Community room with TVs. Close to Park Road Shopping Center.
11 Units Available
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$844
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$859
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
847 sqft
Close to Uptown Charlotte and I-77. Recently renovated units have washer and dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage. Tenants enjoy a swimming pool, barbecue area and dog park.
10 Units Available
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
885 sqft
Located in Charlotte's South End, close to Lynx Blue Line light rail and Scaleybark Station. Units feature washer-dryer hookup, ceiling fans and fireplace. Community includes tennis court, BBQ grill, pool and 24-hour gym.
16 Units Available
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1221 sqft
Amenity-rich apartments south of downtown Charlotte. Easy access to Uptown and Lake Norman via I-77 and I-485. Saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, two-level health club and yoga/barre studio. Residences feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
1 Unit Available
307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B
307 Wakefield Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
840 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! SELWYN VILLAGE - Property Id: 15018 Right by Myers Park! GREAT LOCATION! Selwyn Village. 2BD / 1BA townhouse. $1,295 a month. Non Smoking rental unit. Available August 1st.
1 Unit Available
4541 Wedgewood Drive
4541 Wedgewood Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1669 sqft
4541 Wedgewood Drive - Madison Park- Gorgeous, updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom brick ranch is located on a large corner lot (.356 acre). The exterior of the home features a screened in back porch, and separate storage building.
1 Unit Available
4625 Piedmont Row Dr #307
4625 Piedmont Row Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in the heart of SouthPark, 3rd floor unit! - This Condo features; 2 bright bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open floorplan, kitchen includes a large island and granite countertops, Beautiful wood flooring in main areas, walk-in closets,
1 Unit Available
324 Webster Place
324 Webster Place, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1608 sqft
324 Webster Place Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Single Family Home in Collins Park! - Bright, white, and airy single-family ranch in desirable Collins Park. Great remodeled home on large flat lot with fenced in yard.
1 Unit Available
313 E. Cama Street
313 East Cama Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
- **Month to month leases only** Cozy home in Southend area. New flooring and fresh paint throughout. Updated kitchen and oversized deck. Close to nightlife, breweries, light rail and an easy commute uptown. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5840059)
1 Unit Available
6016-C Gray Gate Ln
6016 Gray Gate Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
914 sqft
6016 Gray Gate Lane Apt C, Charlotte NC 28210 - Available 7.1.20.
