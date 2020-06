Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate 4-bedroom, 2 full and 1 half-bath 2-story home in The Ridge at Davis with Lake Bright, open floor plan New flooring, paint, and granite counter tops throughout. Kitchen with new sink and stove features a pass-through window to the Living/Great Room with gas-log fireplace. Dining area flanked with modern column-detail. Upper Master Suite and three secondary bedrooms - the larger bedroom could be media/bonus room. Nice back yard with patio for outdoor dining or entertaining.