421 Rensselaer Avenue
421 Rensselaer Avenue
421 Rensselaer Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
421 Rensselaer Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth
Amenities
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location in Dilworth off South Blvd. Close to South End and Uptown. Fireplace is non-functional.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 421 Rensselaer Avenue have any available units?
421 Rensselaer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 421 Rensselaer Avenue have?
Some of 421 Rensselaer Avenue's amenities include parking, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 421 Rensselaer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
421 Rensselaer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Rensselaer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 421 Rensselaer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 421 Rensselaer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 421 Rensselaer Avenue offers parking.
Does 421 Rensselaer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Rensselaer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Rensselaer Avenue have a pool?
No, 421 Rensselaer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 421 Rensselaer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 421 Rensselaer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Rensselaer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Rensselaer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
