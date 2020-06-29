400 Queens Road

Amenities

Myers Park - Spacious 1br/1ba condo for Rent - Hardwood floors and large balcony. The unit is located on the 2nd floor. Walk to Target, Trader Joe's, or ride your bike to the Greenway. Just a few blocks from the (Free) Trolley to Uptown through Elizabeth. Walking distance to so much more (parks, Theatre Charlotte, restaurants) Lots of storage and large walk-in closet. Laundry is not in the unit; however, a laundry facility is on site. Don't miss out on this hidden gem in a great neighborhood!Basic cable and water are included. Laundry is not in the unit; however, a laundry facility is on site. NO PETS are allowed in the community.

