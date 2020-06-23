3941 Churchill Road

Located in desirable Cotswold on a very private wooded lot. Close to shopping and 10 minutes to Center City, area hospitals and Southpark! Newly remodeled with SS appliances. Washer and dryer included. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
