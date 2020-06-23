All apartments in Charlotte
3941 Churchill Road

3941 Churchill Road · No Longer Available
Location

3941 Churchill Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Wendover - Sedgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
Located in desirable Cotswold on a very private wooded lot. Close to shopping and 10 minutes to Center City, area hospitals and Southpark! Newly remodeled with SS appliances. Washer and dryer included. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 Churchill Road have any available units?
3941 Churchill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3941 Churchill Road have?
Some of 3941 Churchill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3941 Churchill Road currently offering any rent specials?
3941 Churchill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 Churchill Road pet-friendly?
No, 3941 Churchill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3941 Churchill Road offer parking?
Yes, 3941 Churchill Road does offer parking.
Does 3941 Churchill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3941 Churchill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 Churchill Road have a pool?
No, 3941 Churchill Road does not have a pool.
Does 3941 Churchill Road have accessible units?
No, 3941 Churchill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 Churchill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3941 Churchill Road has units with dishwashers.
