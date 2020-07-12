/
wendover sedgewood
401 Apartments for rent in Wendover - Sedgewood, Charlotte, NC
19 Units Available
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,083
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1751 sqft
On-site amenities include a grilling area and an outdoor lounge. Units feature 9-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens with built-in microwaves. Located near Randolph Road Park and the Mint Museum with access to I-77 and I-277.
28 Units Available
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1374 sqft
Eastover Ridge is a community perfectly placed in the center of Eastover nearby Charlotte's premium neighborhoods such as Cotswold and South Park.
1 Unit Available
630 North Wendover Road
630 North Wendover Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! APPLICATION SPECIAL: $35.00! Beautifully Renovated and Convenient. Great location in the Cotswold area of South Charlotte. Just minutes away from Uptown Charlotte, SouthPark, and Cotswold Village.
1 Unit Available
3720 Wendwood Lane
3720 Wendwood Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1525 sqft
Please contact Ross or Aj for a showing 704-502-1040. Our expansive 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes feature elegant crown molding, tiled bath and kitchens, gas ranges and garage parking for residents with controlled access.
Results within 1 mile of Wendover - Sedgewood
37 Units Available
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,247
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1234 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments near major employers, dining, shopping, public transit and US-74. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, business center.
3 Units Available
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1567 sqft
Randolph Park offers six meticulously-designed one, two and three bedroom town homes and garden-style apartments. All our homes are provided with unique features such as private patios, balconies, or screened porches and generous closet space.
5 Units Available
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Located near two dozen restaurants and shops. A smaller community with a natural surrounding. Modern interiors with ample storage, stacked washer and dryer in-unit, and beautiful views.
1 Unit Available
4734 Doris Avenue
4734 Doris Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
4734 Doris Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205 - Oakhurst-Fantastic 2 Bed/1 Bath Craftsman-style Bungalow located in the popular Oakhurst neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
932 Hickory Nut Street
932 Hickory Nut Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Nice designer ranch in Echo Hills community! - Nice designer ranch in Echo Hills community. Conveniently located by Monroe & Wendover near Uptown. Beautiful wood flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
2044 Sharon Lane
2044 Sharon Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2124 sqft
Beautiful Unique Home in Foxcroft! - Beautiful Foxcroft home that features great space and a unique layout. Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout the home and tile in bathroom and sunroom.
1 Unit Available
4335 Hathaway St
4335 Hathaway Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
Cozy 2 Story, 2 bedroom, condominium in sought after Cotswold location. Open living and dining area with wood floors. Neutral colors. Updated Kitchen with appliances. Granite tile counter tops! Lots of cabinet and counter space.
1 Unit Available
1261 Realta Drive
1261 Realta Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2425 sqft
This Spectacular Upscale Ultra-Contemporary Smart Home in ReAlta was Built (2018) by one of Charlotte's Premiere Custom Builders, Chelsea Building Group, Live Exceptionally! This Smart High-Performance 3 Bedroom 3.
1 Unit Available
1100 Mcalway Rd
1100 Mcalway Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,500
1065 sqft
For lease - Former beauty salon. 900 sq feet with lots of road frontage on McAlway. Plenty of parking, fenced in front of business, at least 6 individual cutting stations, space for hair dryers.
1 Unit Available
333 Circle Avenue
333 Circle Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1030 sqft
Fabulous 2 BR, 2.5 BT Eastover condo. Move-in condition! Open floor plan. Granite countertops in kitchen. Bedrooms with custom closets. Walk to shops, restaurants, movies. Prime location! Relax on your private balcony. Water included in rent price.
1 Unit Available
4335 C Hathaway Street
4335 Hathaway St, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
2 Story, 2 bedroom, condominium in sought after Cotswold location. Open living and dining area with wood floors. Neutral colors. Updated Kitchen with appliances. Granite tile counter tops! Lots of cabinet and counter space.
1 Unit Available
501 Fenton Place
501 Fenton Place, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1062 sqft
Large two bedroom condo with spacious living room, den and dining room. Private, brick patio wraps around condo and is partially covered with privacy fence for those wanting outdoor living and patio garden.
1 Unit Available
2512 Weddington Avenue
2512 Weddington Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1216 sqft
Call community directly mention MLS marketing to receive special if any 704-372-7844. Of all the scenes in one's lifetime, the parts where luxury and style come together in a singular time and place are truly extraordinary.
1 Unit Available
224 S Laurel Ave
224 South Laurel Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1313 sqft
Self-Tour -ELIZABETH - Townhouse - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom - No Pets - This beautiful townhouse located in the heart of Elizabeth is calling your name! Private parking in the back,, shared entrance with neighboring unit (226). Private patio.
1 Unit Available
2509 Vail Avenue
2509 Vail Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Near uptown yet quiet location! Superb quiet unit in close-in location nestled among mature landscaping and trees in the historically significant Elizabeth neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
2427 Vail Avenue
2427 Vail Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
935 sqft
Lovely complex in Elizabeth neighborhood called The Grove offers tranquil units with pool, fitness center, club house and terrace with grill and fire pit.
1 Unit Available
1101 Randolph Oaks Court
1101 Randolph Oaks Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
2578 sqft
Lovely two story, brick home near Cotswold. Great back deck for grilling and hosting guest. Attached two car garage. High ceilings for a nice open feel. Hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
212 N Laurel Avenue
212 North Laurel Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
928 sqft
Location Location Location. N Laurel. Close to uptown Charlotte and hospitals. End Unit. Courtyard. Note: Unit needs TLC; unit not updated. Seller is willing to do owner financing with acceptable terms.
1 Unit Available
4104 Craig Avenue
4104 Craig Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
639 sqft
Unfurnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath Remodeled January 2020 4 unit multi-family home
1 Unit Available
227 Sharon Amity Road
227 North Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1786 sqft
Remodeled ranch with 1.5 blocks to all shopping and dining in Cotswold. Updated kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Living and dining room with refinished hardwood floors, family room with fireplace.
