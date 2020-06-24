Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3425 Draper Avenue
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:17 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3425 Draper Avenue
3425 Draper Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3425 Draper Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Country Club Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Deposit 1,200. Application Fee: $50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3425 Draper Avenue have any available units?
3425 Draper Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3425 Draper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Draper Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Draper Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3425 Draper Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3425 Draper Avenue offer parking?
No, 3425 Draper Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3425 Draper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 Draper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Draper Avenue have a pool?
No, 3425 Draper Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3425 Draper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3425 Draper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Draper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 Draper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3425 Draper Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3425 Draper Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
