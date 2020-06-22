All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3343 Eastwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3343 Eastwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3343 Eastwood Drive

3343 Eastwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3343 Eastwood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE “This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don't get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

Newly updated home in the Plaza area with magnificent hardwoods throughout with recent renovations.This home comes with stainless steel appliances, newly installed granite counter tops with a great open floor plan. The kitchen is equipped with a convenient serving area. Washer and dryer units included. Great screened in porch/deck with a spacious fenced in back yard. Come see it quick as it will not last long.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3343-eastwood-drive ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3343 Eastwood Drive have any available units?
3343 Eastwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3343 Eastwood Drive have?
Some of 3343 Eastwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3343 Eastwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3343 Eastwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 Eastwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3343 Eastwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3343 Eastwood Drive offer parking?
No, 3343 Eastwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3343 Eastwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3343 Eastwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 Eastwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3343 Eastwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3343 Eastwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3343 Eastwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 Eastwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3343 Eastwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte