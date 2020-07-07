3300 Pengelly Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cul-de-sac laocation on corner lot in Idelwild South community - Home minutes from Independence Blvd, shopping, restaurants, and the Greenway! This Split Level home is a 3 bedrooms and 2 bath with a formal living room upstairs, master bedroom and den downstairs - fireplace is not operational. Neutral paint throughout with carpet and laminate flooring. Access the deck from the downstairs to enjoy fall colors and entertaining guests. The backyard is fenced in! Pets negotiable.



(RLNE5240698)