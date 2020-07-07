All apartments in Charlotte
3300 Pengelly Court
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

3300 Pengelly Court

3300 Pengelly Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3300 Pengelly Circle, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cul-de-sac laocation on corner lot in Idelwild South community - Home minutes from Independence Blvd, shopping, restaurants, and the Greenway! This Split Level home is a 3 bedrooms and 2 bath with a formal living room upstairs, master bedroom and den downstairs - fireplace is not operational. Neutral paint throughout with carpet and laminate flooring. Access the deck from the downstairs to enjoy fall colors and entertaining guests. The backyard is fenced in! Pets negotiable.

(RLNE5240698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Pengelly Court have any available units?
3300 Pengelly Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Pengelly Court have?
Some of 3300 Pengelly Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Pengelly Court currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Pengelly Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Pengelly Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 Pengelly Court is pet friendly.
Does 3300 Pengelly Court offer parking?
No, 3300 Pengelly Court does not offer parking.
Does 3300 Pengelly Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Pengelly Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Pengelly Court have a pool?
No, 3300 Pengelly Court does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Pengelly Court have accessible units?
No, 3300 Pengelly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Pengelly Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 Pengelly Court has units with dishwashers.

