2906 Little Stream Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2906 Little Stream Court

2906 Little Stream Court · No Longer Available
Location

2906 Little Stream Court, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Great Townhome in Matthews - Nice End Unit Townhome in Matthews. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, Hardwoods downstairs, New Ceramic Tile Planks in Kitchen-All Bathrooms & Laundry Room, New Carpet Upstairs. Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances + Washer & Dryer. Breakfast Bar and Dining Area are open to the Great Room. Upstairs feature 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Master Bath has Dual Vanity and Garden Tub/Shower Combo. Rear Patio and small exterior storage room. Close to shopping, dining and everything in between.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3376735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 Little Stream Court have any available units?
2906 Little Stream Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2906 Little Stream Court have?
Some of 2906 Little Stream Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 Little Stream Court currently offering any rent specials?
2906 Little Stream Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 Little Stream Court pet-friendly?
No, 2906 Little Stream Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2906 Little Stream Court offer parking?
No, 2906 Little Stream Court does not offer parking.
Does 2906 Little Stream Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2906 Little Stream Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 Little Stream Court have a pool?
Yes, 2906 Little Stream Court has a pool.
Does 2906 Little Stream Court have accessible units?
No, 2906 Little Stream Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 Little Stream Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 Little Stream Court does not have units with dishwashers.
