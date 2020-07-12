AL
157 Apartments for rent in Marshbrooke, Charlotte, NC

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
30 Units Available
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,907
1252 sqft
Sardis Place at Matthews offers easy commuting with access to Interstate 485. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, brushed-nickel hardware on new cabinetry and granite countertops. There are two resort-style swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new place to call home in Matthews, North Carolina? You've found it at Mission Matthews Place. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off Independence Blvd.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3026 Rugged Stone Way
3026 Rugged Stone Way, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1100 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,100 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3625 melrose cottage Drive #3625
3625 Melrose Cottage Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1161 sqft
Absolutely adorable townhome in the heart of Matthews. Minutes to downtown Matthews, I-485, Independence Blvd. Newly painted throughout , stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the serenity of your surroundings in the stunning backyard.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
11 Units Available
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$894
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$883
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,141
1306 sqft
Prime location just over 10 miles from downtown Charlotte. Offers a quiet setting with easy access to the bustling downtown life. Pet-friendly complex includes indoor and outdoor pool, gym and clubhouse with cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
39 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$833
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
896 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Socialize in the clubhouse with coffee bar. Work out at the fitness center. By McAlpine Creek Park and Crown Point Plaza.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11228 Gladewater Drive
11228 Gladewater Drive, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1800 sqft
11228 Gladewater Drive Available 08/15/20 Cute 3 Bedroom Home in Matthews - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, as well as a den. Kitchen offers appliances such as a range, dishwasher and microwave.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7303 Aragorn Lane
7303 Aragorn Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1544 sqft
Lovely Craftsman inspired home. Freshly painted throughout, new carpet upstairs and new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring through out the first level. Enter into the large open family and dining area. Perfect for entertaining.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9815 Treeside Lane
9815 Treeside Lane, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1820 sqft
This 3-story townhome is located in Parkview at Matthews. Offers ~1800 s.f., 3 BRs, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and a 1-car garage. Lower level has office/play room, closets, washer/dryer and a half bath. Main level has kitchen with center island.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7301 Lea Wood Lane
7301 Lea Wood Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1521 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8339 Mission Hills Road
8339 Mission Hills Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1763 sqft
Amazing Charlotte Home in Established Neighborhood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
7821 Cloughy Circle
7821 Cloughy Circle, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Beautiful remodeled ranch in Idlewild South. 1200 sq ft, 3 bedroom 2 bath on private, mature cu-de-sac lot. Easy access to Idlewild Rd, 485, and uptown. Beautiful remodeled ranch in Idlewild South.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3228 Winchelsea Drive
3228 Winchelsea Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1588 sqft
Newly renovated 4BD/2BA Split Level Home with updated almost evertything - New appliances, floors, fresh paints. Hardwood throughout. Minutes from Independence Blvd, shopping, restaurants, parks and trails.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
7228 Idlewild Brook Lane
7228 Idlewild Brook Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
2100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,100 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
6338 Farmlake Drive
6338 Farmlake Drive, Mint Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1845 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Farmwood Subdivsion in Mint Hill, NC - Located in Farmwood Subdivision. This Beautiful Brick Ranch has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is located on a 1.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8435 Mission Hills Road
8435 Mission Hills Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1384 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,384 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7818 Heatherdale Court
7818 Heatherdale Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1896 sqft
Beautiful Split Level Charlotte NC Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
3420 Piney Grove Road
3420 Piney Grove Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1188 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7307 Blythwood Lane
7307 Blythwood Lane, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3100 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Unique home 4 bedrooms and an office. The office was connected to the master bedroom, but could be utilized as a 5th bedroom if required. The home has 2 master bedrooms with master bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
14 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
28 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Marshbrooke
Neighborhood Guide
Preparing to Move to Marshbrooke

The Cost

The cost of living index for Marshbrooke averages out at a nice, respectable 94, compared to the national average of 100 and the North Carolina average of 96. What makes this neighborhood more affordable than other places on the map? Transportation costs, Goods and Services Tax and utility costs are all lower than the national average, but what really sets Marshbrooke apart from the rest is its housing market. That said, costs are a bit higher than in the rest of Charlotte because this is the best neighborhood to be in! About 10% of the working residents in Marshbrooke carpool to work, and the average commute is 31 minutes. Not too sha bby!

The Homes

Rental homes in Marshbrooke are at a low median coming into 2014, and it's not unheard of to find a reasonable places to live in for dirt cheap if you search hard enough. Houses for rent in Marshbrooke are most often stand-alone 3 bedroom homes with lush, big front and back yards and plenty of space. Whether you are going on an apartment search, a house rental search or looking for real estate to buy, it can be a little tough to find space directly in Marshbrooke because of its relatively small size and popularity as a neighborhood. Don't let the lack of flush real estate listings put you off, however! Living here is worth the extra time and effort -- just ask any of the residents who have already found their own properties and rental homes.

The Neighborhood Itself

As you may have guessed, there aren't exactly neighborhoods within Marshbrooke, since it's kind of a neighborhood itself. Luckily, it's closeness to the heart of Charlotte (combined with its own amenities) make it an amazing place to live.

Take China Fun Restaurant, for example: it's one lone jewel in the food industry of Marshbrooke, but it single-handedly keeps its diners gushing about the wonton soup and Mongolian beef. If some Italian or seafood is more what you are craving, head over to the Pine Lake Country Club for dinner. Some of the best food around is practically right at your own doorstep!

Enjoying the Life

Parks and Recreation for All!

Although Marshbrooke might seem like a sleepy little neighborhood, it has plenty to offer in the way of outdoor activities. There are many bicycle-friendly streets as well as designated biking trails to the east of the neighborhood, and large parks that offer sports facilities, hiking, more biking and picnicking. the 125-acre Idlewild Road Park has two softball fields, a picnic area and 1.5-mile nature trail that is open to the public. As for the Pine Lake Country Club, this is the crowning jewel of Marshbrooke! Featuring a 157-acre golf course perfectly manicured with azaleas, trees and no fewer than five freshwater lakes; a community pool; eight tennis courts; fitness center and dining, it's a wonder members ever leave this place.

Come on by to relax with a round of golf and chill in the pool, or take a pilates or water-aerobics class, followed by dinner prepared by Chef Ken Snyder, who serves the best pasta, seafood and the freshest vegetables. Complete with a snack bar, a casual lunch area and formal dining room, the Club also features a ballroom and private dining rooms for rent. If you plan to be a long-term resident of this neighborhood, you should seriously consider applying for membership here! Rub elbows with the neighbors and enjoy your community's own piece of paradise -- why not?

Whether you join a club or simply enjoy the public park spaces, this is a beautiful part of the world in which to spend time exercising or relaxing. Take advantage of the biking trails with a bicycle of your own, and enjoy the outdoors and mild weather all year long.

Fine Living Inside and Outside of Charlotte's Core

Marshbrooke has everything a resident could ask for: great food, plenty of space, gorgeous vistas and recreational facilities in excess. Worker commutes are short, the air is clean and there are plenty of opportunities to get involved with the community, whether through group nature walks, Tuesdays at China Fun Restaurant or Saturdays at the pool. Not a particularly social person? No problem! Sit in your own big yard and contemplate life -- or just host a BBQ party for yourself and your dog. Please yourself -- that's what life is all about, after all!

