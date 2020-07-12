157 Apartments for rent in Marshbrooke, Charlotte, NC

The Cost

The cost of living index for Marshbrooke averages out at a nice, respectable 94, compared to the national average of 100 and the North Carolina average of 96. What makes this neighborhood more affordable than other places on the map? Transportation costs, Goods and Services Tax and utility costs are all lower than the national average, but what really sets Marshbrooke apart from the rest is its housing market. That said, costs are a bit higher than in the rest of Charlotte because this is the best neighborhood to be in! About 10% of the working residents in Marshbrooke carpool to work, and the average commute is 31 minutes. Not too sha bby!

The Homes

Rental homes in Marshbrooke are at a low median coming into 2014, and it's not unheard of to find a reasonable places to live in for dirt cheap if you search hard enough. Houses for rent in Marshbrooke are most often stand-alone 3 bedroom homes with lush, big front and back yards and plenty of space. Whether you are going on an apartment search, a house rental search or looking for real estate to buy, it can be a little tough to find space directly in Marshbrooke because of its relatively small size and popularity as a neighborhood. Don't let the lack of flush real estate listings put you off, however! Living here is worth the extra time and effort -- just ask any of the residents who have already found their own properties and rental homes.