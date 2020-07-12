157 Apartments for rent in Marshbrooke, Charlotte, NC
The Cost
The cost of living index for Marshbrooke averages out at a nice, respectable 94, compared to the national average of 100 and the North Carolina average of 96. What makes this neighborhood more affordable than other places on the map? Transportation costs, Goods and Services Tax and utility costs are all lower than the national average, but what really sets Marshbrooke apart from the rest is its housing market. That said, costs are a bit higher than in the rest of Charlotte because this is the best neighborhood to be in! About 10% of the working residents in Marshbrooke carpool to work, and the average commute is 31 minutes. Not too sha bby!
The Homes
Rental homes in Marshbrooke are at a low median coming into 2014, and it's not unheard of to find a reasonable places to live in for dirt cheap if you search hard enough. Houses for rent in Marshbrooke are most often stand-alone 3 bedroom homes with lush, big front and back yards and plenty of space. Whether you are going on an apartment search, a house rental search or looking for real estate to buy, it can be a little tough to find space directly in Marshbrooke because of its relatively small size and popularity as a neighborhood. Don't let the lack of flush real estate listings put you off, however! Living here is worth the extra time and effort -- just ask any of the residents who have already found their own properties and rental homes.
As you may have guessed, there aren't exactly neighborhoods within Marshbrooke, since it's kind of a neighborhood itself. Luckily, it's closeness to the heart of Charlotte (combined with its own amenities) make it an amazing place to live.
Take China Fun Restaurant, for example: it's one lone jewel in the food industry of Marshbrooke, but it single-handedly keeps its diners gushing about the wonton soup and Mongolian beef. If some Italian or seafood is more what you are craving, head over to the Pine Lake Country Club for dinner. Some of the best food around is practically right at your own doorstep!
Parks and Recreation for All!
Although Marshbrooke might seem like a sleepy little neighborhood, it has plenty to offer in the way of outdoor activities. There are many bicycle-friendly streets as well as designated biking trails to the east of the neighborhood, and large parks that offer sports facilities, hiking, more biking and picnicking. the 125-acre Idlewild Road Park has two softball fields, a picnic area and 1.5-mile nature trail that is open to the public. As for the Pine Lake Country Club, this is the crowning jewel of Marshbrooke! Featuring a 157-acre golf course perfectly manicured with azaleas, trees and no fewer than five freshwater lakes; a community pool; eight tennis courts; fitness center and dining, it's a wonder members ever leave this place.
Come on by to relax with a round of golf and chill in the pool, or take a pilates or water-aerobics class, followed by dinner prepared by Chef Ken Snyder, who serves the best pasta, seafood and the freshest vegetables. Complete with a snack bar, a casual lunch area and formal dining room, the Club also features a ballroom and private dining rooms for rent. If you plan to be a long-term resident of this neighborhood, you should seriously consider applying for membership here! Rub elbows with the neighbors and enjoy your community's own piece of paradise -- why not?
Whether you join a club or simply enjoy the public park spaces, this is a beautiful part of the world in which to spend time exercising or relaxing. Take advantage of the biking trails with a bicycle of your own, and enjoy the outdoors and mild weather all year long.
Fine Living Inside and Outside of Charlotte's Core
Marshbrooke has everything a resident could ask for: great food, plenty of space, gorgeous vistas and recreational facilities in excess. Worker commutes are short, the air is clean and there are plenty of opportunities to get involved with the community, whether through group nature walks, Tuesdays at China Fun Restaurant or Saturdays at the pool. Not a particularly social person? No problem! Sit in your own big yard and contemplate life -- or just host a BBQ party for yourself and your dog. Please yourself -- that's what life is all about, after all!