Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:55 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2800 Athens Place
2800 Athens Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2800 Athens Place, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Sharon Amity
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated home convenient location and great backyard. This open floorplan has large kitchen overlooking living room, spacious 3 bedrooms
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2800 Athens Place have any available units?
2800 Athens Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2800 Athens Place currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Athens Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Athens Place pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Athens Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2800 Athens Place offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Athens Place offers parking.
Does 2800 Athens Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Athens Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Athens Place have a pool?
No, 2800 Athens Place does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Athens Place have accessible units?
No, 2800 Athens Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Athens Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Athens Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 Athens Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 Athens Place does not have units with air conditioning.
