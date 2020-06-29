All apartments in Charlotte
2176 Belle Vernon Ave
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:44 AM

2176 Belle Vernon Ave

2176 Belle Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2176 Belle Vernon Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful brick front executive style elegant town home is located in the South Park area close to highways and restaurants. Offering wood flooring on the main level, this open plan features a cozy fireplace in the great room. The upgraded kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances including a gas oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator with ice & water dispenser. Laundry upstairs. Master & 2 bedrooms also upstairs. Granite counters in the master with tile shower. Powder room downstairs. Single car garage, driveway area for additional vehicle. This home also has black iron style fencing in the back yard. HOA maintains exterior landscaping. Sorry, no pets per owner.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2176 Belle Vernon Ave have any available units?
2176 Belle Vernon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2176 Belle Vernon Ave have?
Some of 2176 Belle Vernon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2176 Belle Vernon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2176 Belle Vernon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2176 Belle Vernon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2176 Belle Vernon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2176 Belle Vernon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2176 Belle Vernon Ave offers parking.
Does 2176 Belle Vernon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2176 Belle Vernon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2176 Belle Vernon Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2176 Belle Vernon Ave has a pool.
Does 2176 Belle Vernon Ave have accessible units?
No, 2176 Belle Vernon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2176 Belle Vernon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2176 Belle Vernon Ave has units with dishwashers.
