2176 Belle Vernon Ave

Amenities
Beautiful brick front executive style elegant town home is located in the South Park area close to highways and restaurants. Offering wood flooring on the main level, this open plan features a cozy fireplace in the great room. The upgraded kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances including a gas oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator with ice & water dispenser. Laundry upstairs. Master & 2 bedrooms also upstairs. Granite counters in the master with tile shower. Powder room downstairs. Single car garage, driveway area for additional vehicle. This home also has black iron style fencing in the back yard. HOA maintains exterior landscaping. Sorry, no pets per owner.
Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).