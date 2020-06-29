1921 Stroud Park Court, Charlotte, NC 28206 Double Oaks
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
The Park at Oaklawn - Fresh paint and new flooring! Open kitchen with peninsula and breakfast area. Large bedrooms. Master with tray ceiling. Walk-in closet, dual sinks and private balcony. Great backyard space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1921 Stroud Park Court have any available units?
1921 Stroud Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 Stroud Park Court have?
Some of 1921 Stroud Park Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 Stroud Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Stroud Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Stroud Park Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1921 Stroud Park Court is pet friendly.
Does 1921 Stroud Park Court offer parking?
Yes, 1921 Stroud Park Court offers parking.
Does 1921 Stroud Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Stroud Park Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Stroud Park Court have a pool?
No, 1921 Stroud Park Court does not have a pool.
Does 1921 Stroud Park Court have accessible units?
No, 1921 Stroud Park Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Stroud Park Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 Stroud Park Court has units with dishwashers.
