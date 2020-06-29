1918 Wilmore Walk Drive, Charlotte, NC 28203 Wilmore
2 bed 2.5 bath in booming Southend just 1.5 miles south of Uptown Charlotte. Walk to the light rail and many restaurants/night life. Townhome is being professionally cleaned this week and available for move in immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 1918 Wilmore Walk Drive have any available units?
1918 Wilmore Walk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1918 Wilmore Walk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Wilmore Walk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.