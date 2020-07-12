/
345 Apartments for rent in Wilmore, Charlotte, NC
27 Units Available
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,059
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1041 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a game room, yoga studio, and pool. E-payments for convenience. Close to the happening Uptown area. Near I-77.
22 Units Available
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,749
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1512 sqft
Luxury units with scenic city views feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour concierge. Tenants have access to pool, media room, coffee bar, clubhouse, and gym. Pet-friendly with dog park.
1 Unit Available
1742 Dunkirk Drive
1742 Dunkirk Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1503 sqft
1742 Dunkirk Drive Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON TO VIEW! Spectacular 3 bed / 2 Bath Home - In the Heart of Charlotte! - Go to: RENTrrc.
1 Unit Available
1724 Dunkirk Drive
1724 Dunkirk Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
786 sqft
1724 Dunkirk Drive Available 08/01/20 (Coming Soon) Beautiful Remodeled Home in Historic Wilmore.
1 Unit Available
1700 Camden Road
1700 Camden Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,445
965 sqft
2-WEEKS FREE RENT! Freshly painted neutral gray - Fantastic SOUTH END location right outside of uptown, very short walk to light rail East/West Station, Bland Station near East Blvd/Camden Rd. in "The Kingston" condos. With 1 BR, and 1.
1 Unit Available
1901 Wilmore Drive
1901 Wilmore Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
1 Bedroom Duplex In Wilmore - This 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex located in Wilmore neighborhood on the corner of Wilmore and West Boulevard. Hardwood floors - Washer/dryer connections - Storage area.
1 Unit Available
1605 Merriman Ave
1605 Merriman Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1600 sqft
2 bedroom, 3 bathroom Craftsman home in the heart of Wilmore and walking distance to Uptown and South End. The home features hardwood, and stone floors, throughout, fully updated bathrooms and kitchen with granite counter tops.
1 Unit Available
1203 Spruce Street
1203 Spruce Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, carpet in bedroom, tiled bathroom, central heating and air, only 5 minutes from uptown Charlotte.
1 Unit Available
115 Park Avenue
115 West Park Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,750
905 sqft
Live in the HEART of it all in this stylish condo overlooking the light rail in South End. Front door access from the popular rail trail -- into the open first floor with living, dining area and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
1932 Hawkins Street
1932 Hawkins Street, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$4,903
1724 sqft
Contact community directly 980.243.5844 reference the MLS as lead source to receive special if any. Introducing Charlotte's newest luxury community- HAWK.
27 Units Available
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,240
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1234 sqft
Just minutes from Bank of America Stadium and the downtown area. A modern community with an outdoor kitchen, rooftop lounge with a skyline view, and a resort-style pool.
63 Units Available
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,365
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1141 sqft
Introducing Broadstone Queen City: Where SouthEnd and Uptown collide Imagine the intersection of classic style and modern appeal. Where you are surrounded by energy, passion, and beauty. It is where you thrive. It is where you live.
47 Units Available
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,290
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1264 sqft
Located in Charlotte’s most exciting renewed neighborhood, The Bryant is a home base for urban adventurers, an advanced outpost for cultural explorers, and a launchpad for daily discoveries. Experience everything, miss nothing.
18 Units Available
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,165
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1094 sqft
Contemporary-style units feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, 24-hour gym, yoga, courtyard, and clubhouse. Enjoy quiet time around the fire pit or socialize in the coffee bar.
66 Units Available
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,145
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,207
1312 sqft
Located close to the Uptown area, this development offers a variety of high-rise units and floorplans. Amenities include 10' ceilings, subway tile backsplashes and base cabinets.
56 Units Available
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,348
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1203 sqft
The Uptown Charlotte skyline is once again redefined by Uptown 550 on Stonewall, an unmatched lifestyle destination designed to create the ultimate living experience.
14 Units Available
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,175
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1262 sqft
Located just five minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment of Uptown Charlotte. Each unit has expansive closets, washer/dryer sets and plenty of storage. Community offers pool, fireplace and coffee bar.
35 Units Available
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,100
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1184 sqft
High-end living in desirable Uptown Charlotte means apartments with patio/balcony, smoke-free units, ice-maker and walk-in closets. The community here is pet-friendly, boasting a host of amenities including 24-hr maintenance, valet service, and gym.
32 Units Available
1100 South
1100 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,260
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1063 sqft
A sophisticated apartment complex featuring a plethora of bespoke amenities including wine room, bocce court, business center and lobby. Rooms come with patio/balcony and extra storage. Very near Carson Station and the John Belk Fwy.
19 Units Available
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,329
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1674 sqft
Adjacent to the John Belk Freeway, Camden Grandview are designed with gorgeous granite counters and hardwood floors. Gym and 24-hour concierge, plus BBQ area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
26 Units Available
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,039
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1134 sqft
Interstate 277 offers easy access to attractions like the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Mint Museum. Recently renovated units include granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Residents enjoy an on-site gym, clubhouse and game room.
63 Units Available
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,290
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1145 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
15 Units Available
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,246
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1222 sqft
Close to restaurants and galleries, and a large pet park. Variety of floor plans, high-end finishes and lots of natural light. Two saltwater pools, fire pit and state-of-the-art fitness studio.
25 Units Available
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,279
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1354 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community features pet grooming station and bike storage for convenience. Situated off I-277 and close to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Units have large closets for extra storage.
