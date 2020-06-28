All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:32 PM

1823 E. 5th st - 8

1823 E 5th St · No Longer Available
Location

1823 E 5th St, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This second floor unit has a great floor plan. Large closets make storage an ease. The kitchen has a breakfast room attached making it a great dining area. The balcony is large and makes for a great outdoor space. Hot & cold water is included in the rent (saves $40-$60 a month). Laundry facility is located on the ground level.
An 8 unit apartment building located in the heart of the historic Elizabeth Neighborhood. Easy access to downtown and within walking distance of Independence Park, restaurants, and entertainment on 7th st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 E. 5th st - 8 have any available units?
1823 E. 5th st - 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 E. 5th st - 8 have?
Some of 1823 E. 5th st - 8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 E. 5th st - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1823 E. 5th st - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 E. 5th st - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 1823 E. 5th st - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1823 E. 5th st - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 1823 E. 5th st - 8 offers parking.
Does 1823 E. 5th st - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 E. 5th st - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 E. 5th st - 8 have a pool?
No, 1823 E. 5th st - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1823 E. 5th st - 8 have accessible units?
No, 1823 E. 5th st - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 E. 5th st - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 E. 5th st - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
