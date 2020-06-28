1823 E. 5th st - 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This second floor unit has a great floor plan. Large closets make storage an ease. The kitchen has a breakfast room attached making it a great dining area. The balcony is large and makes for a great outdoor space. Hot & cold water is included in the rent (saves $40-$60 a month). Laundry facility is located on the ground level.

An 8 unit apartment building located in the heart of the historic Elizabeth Neighborhood. Easy access to downtown and within walking distance of Independence Park, restaurants, and entertainment on 7th st.