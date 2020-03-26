All apartments in Charlotte
1812 Darbrook Drive

1812 Darbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1812 Darbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Completely Remodeled Unfurnished 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath
18 unit duplex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Darbrook Drive have any available units?
1812 Darbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 Darbrook Drive have?
Some of 1812 Darbrook Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Darbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Darbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Darbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1812 Darbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1812 Darbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1812 Darbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 1812 Darbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Darbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Darbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1812 Darbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Darbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1812 Darbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Darbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 Darbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
