Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1719 Umstead Sttreet

1719 Umstead Street · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Umstead Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Pet Friendly! Brand New Tri-Level Belmont Townhouse - Newly constructed tri-level townhome located in the Belmont neighborhood. This modern style home features light-filled living spaces with an open floorplan that makes it perfect for entertaining. Separate access to the ground level bedroom is ideal for a roommate or guest. Modern kitchen includes black stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash and a large kitchen island. Home also includes a two-car garage and private balcony terraces located off both the living area and master bedroom. Enjoy the benefits of living in the city with a neighborly feel. The convenient location makes it a highly attractive places to live. Less than 2 miles from uptown Charlotte, Plaza Midwood and NoDa. Short walk to the greenway and only a few blocks to the Lynx Blue Line (Parkwood Station).

We will work with most pets in the homes. Pet fees will be based on the application.

*Pictures are of the model home however all have virtually the same amenities.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4627462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Umstead Sttreet have any available units?
1719 Umstead Sttreet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 Umstead Sttreet have?
Some of 1719 Umstead Sttreet's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 Umstead Sttreet currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Umstead Sttreet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Umstead Sttreet pet-friendly?
Yes, 1719 Umstead Sttreet is pet friendly.
Does 1719 Umstead Sttreet offer parking?
Yes, 1719 Umstead Sttreet offers parking.
Does 1719 Umstead Sttreet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 Umstead Sttreet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Umstead Sttreet have a pool?
No, 1719 Umstead Sttreet does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Umstead Sttreet have accessible units?
No, 1719 Umstead Sttreet does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Umstead Sttreet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 Umstead Sttreet has units with dishwashers.
