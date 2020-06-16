Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1646 Merry Oaks Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1646 Merry Oaks Road
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1646 Merry Oaks Road
1646 Merry Oaks Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1646 Merry Oaks Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Country Club Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Merry Oaks - Cute ranch with hardwood floors in prime location just off Central Ave. Fireplace, non-operable. Must See!
(RLNE5119259)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1646 Merry Oaks Road have any available units?
1646 Merry Oaks Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1646 Merry Oaks Road have?
Some of 1646 Merry Oaks Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1646 Merry Oaks Road currently offering any rent specials?
1646 Merry Oaks Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1646 Merry Oaks Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1646 Merry Oaks Road is pet friendly.
Does 1646 Merry Oaks Road offer parking?
Yes, 1646 Merry Oaks Road offers parking.
Does 1646 Merry Oaks Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1646 Merry Oaks Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1646 Merry Oaks Road have a pool?
No, 1646 Merry Oaks Road does not have a pool.
Does 1646 Merry Oaks Road have accessible units?
No, 1646 Merry Oaks Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1646 Merry Oaks Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1646 Merry Oaks Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte