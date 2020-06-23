Rent Calculator
1633 Umstead Street
1633 Umstead Street
1633 Umstead Street
·
1633 Umstead Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great propery in popular area. Close to shopping and resturants. Show this quick it wont last long!!,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1633 Umstead Street have any available units?
1633 Umstead Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1633 Umstead Street have?
Some of 1633 Umstead Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1633 Umstead Street currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Umstead Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Umstead Street pet-friendly?
No, 1633 Umstead Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1633 Umstead Street offer parking?
Yes, 1633 Umstead Street does offer parking.
Does 1633 Umstead Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 Umstead Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Umstead Street have a pool?
No, 1633 Umstead Street does not have a pool.
Does 1633 Umstead Street have accessible units?
No, 1633 Umstead Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Umstead Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 Umstead Street has units with dishwashers.
