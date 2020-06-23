All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1633 Umstead Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1633 Umstead Street
Last updated March 15 2020 at 2:14 AM

1633 Umstead Street

1633 Umstead Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1633 Umstead Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great propery in popular area. Close to shopping and resturants. Show this quick it wont last long!!,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 Umstead Street have any available units?
1633 Umstead Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 Umstead Street have?
Some of 1633 Umstead Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 Umstead Street currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Umstead Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Umstead Street pet-friendly?
No, 1633 Umstead Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1633 Umstead Street offer parking?
Yes, 1633 Umstead Street does offer parking.
Does 1633 Umstead Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 Umstead Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Umstead Street have a pool?
No, 1633 Umstead Street does not have a pool.
Does 1633 Umstead Street have accessible units?
No, 1633 Umstead Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Umstead Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 Umstead Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte