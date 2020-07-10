Rent Calculator
1608 Weststone Drive
1608 Weststone Drive
1608 Weststone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1608 Weststone Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westchester
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1608 Weststone Drive Available 06/01/20 -
(RLNE5803044)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1608 Weststone Drive have any available units?
1608 Weststone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1608 Weststone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Weststone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Weststone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Weststone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1608 Weststone Drive offer parking?
No, 1608 Weststone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Weststone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Weststone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Weststone Drive have a pool?
No, 1608 Weststone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Weststone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1608 Weststone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Weststone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Weststone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Weststone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Weststone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
