Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1431 Sterling Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1431 Sterling Road
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1431 Sterling Road
1431 Sterling Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Myers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1431 Sterling Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Myers Park
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Well-built, brick, split level in Myers Park. Convenient to Freedom Park, restaurants, and shopping. Spacious home with fenced back yard and outdoor area. Lawn care included.
*Fireplace is NOT USEABLE*
(RLNE3531642)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1431 Sterling Road have any available units?
1431 Sterling Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1431 Sterling Road have?
Some of 1431 Sterling Road's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1431 Sterling Road currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Sterling Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Sterling Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 Sterling Road is pet friendly.
Does 1431 Sterling Road offer parking?
No, 1431 Sterling Road does not offer parking.
Does 1431 Sterling Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Sterling Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Sterling Road have a pool?
No, 1431 Sterling Road does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Sterling Road have accessible units?
No, 1431 Sterling Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Sterling Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 Sterling Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte