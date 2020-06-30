Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1228 Archdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1228 Archdale Drive
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1228 Archdale Drive
1228 Archdale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Montclaire South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1228 Archdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Montclaire South
Amenities
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great area close to South BLVD, close to shopping and work centers. Private patio. Appliances included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1228 Archdale Drive have any available units?
1228 Archdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1228 Archdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Archdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Archdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1228 Archdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1228 Archdale Drive offer parking?
No, 1228 Archdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1228 Archdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Archdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Archdale Drive have a pool?
No, 1228 Archdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Archdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1228 Archdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Archdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 Archdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 Archdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 Archdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte