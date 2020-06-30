All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
1228 Archdale Drive
1228 Archdale Drive

1228 Archdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1228 Archdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Montclaire South

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great area close to South BLVD, close to shopping and work centers. Private patio. Appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Archdale Drive have any available units?
1228 Archdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1228 Archdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Archdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Archdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1228 Archdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1228 Archdale Drive offer parking?
No, 1228 Archdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1228 Archdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Archdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Archdale Drive have a pool?
No, 1228 Archdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Archdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1228 Archdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Archdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 Archdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 Archdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 Archdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

