11837 Lion Cub Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan fireplace

Wonderful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story Townhome in Southwest Charlotte! Features Include Great, Open Floor Plan w/ Gas Log Fireplace, Ceiling Fan, & TV Niche in Great Room, Recessed Lighting & Black Appliances in Kitchen, 2” Wood Faux Blinds Throughout, Vaulted Ceiling, Ceiling Fan, Garden Tub, & Separate Shower in Master Suite, & Two Large Secondary Bedrooms Both w/ Overhead Lights! Community Also Includes Community Pool! Convenient to Rivergate Shopping Center! Available For Immediate Occupancy!