11837 Lion Cub Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11837 Lion Cub Lane

11837 Lion Cub Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11837 Lion Cub Ln, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Wonderful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story Townhome in Southwest Charlotte! Features Include Great, Open Floor Plan w/ Gas Log Fireplace, Ceiling Fan, & TV Niche in Great Room, Recessed Lighting & Black Appliances in Kitchen, 2” Wood Faux Blinds Throughout, Vaulted Ceiling, Ceiling Fan, Garden Tub, & Separate Shower in Master Suite, & Two Large Secondary Bedrooms Both w/ Overhead Lights! Community Also Includes Community Pool! Convenient to Rivergate Shopping Center! Available For Immediate Occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11837 Lion Cub Lane have any available units?
11837 Lion Cub Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11837 Lion Cub Lane have?
Some of 11837 Lion Cub Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11837 Lion Cub Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11837 Lion Cub Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11837 Lion Cub Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11837 Lion Cub Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11837 Lion Cub Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11837 Lion Cub Lane offers parking.
Does 11837 Lion Cub Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11837 Lion Cub Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11837 Lion Cub Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11837 Lion Cub Lane has a pool.
Does 11837 Lion Cub Lane have accessible units?
No, 11837 Lion Cub Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11837 Lion Cub Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11837 Lion Cub Lane has units with dishwashers.
