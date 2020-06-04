Rent Calculator
11212 Carmel Chace Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 5:57 PM
11212 Carmel Chace Drive
11212 Carmel Chace Drive
·
No Longer Available
11212 Carmel Chace Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
www.cherieburris.com
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 11212 Carmel Chace Drive have any available units?
11212 Carmel Chace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11212 Carmel Chace Drive have?
Some of 11212 Carmel Chace Drive's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 11212 Carmel Chace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11212 Carmel Chace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11212 Carmel Chace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11212 Carmel Chace Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 11212 Carmel Chace Drive offer parking?
No, 11212 Carmel Chace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11212 Carmel Chace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11212 Carmel Chace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11212 Carmel Chace Drive have a pool?
No, 11212 Carmel Chace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11212 Carmel Chace Drive have accessible units?
No, 11212 Carmel Chace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11212 Carmel Chace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11212 Carmel Chace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
