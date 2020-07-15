Rent Calculator
11111 Meadow Bank Lane
11111 Meadow Bank Lane
11111 Meadow Bank Lane
No Longer Available
Location
11111 Meadow Bank Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Leslie Farms - Ranch home close to University area. Lovely open floorplan with laminate floors and vaulted ceiling in living room. Large bedrooms and great storage. Quiet shady yard with large deck.
(RLNE5051580)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11111 Meadow Bank Lane have any available units?
11111 Meadow Bank Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11111 Meadow Bank Lane have?
Some of 11111 Meadow Bank Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 11111 Meadow Bank Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11111 Meadow Bank Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11111 Meadow Bank Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11111 Meadow Bank Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11111 Meadow Bank Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11111 Meadow Bank Lane offers parking.
Does 11111 Meadow Bank Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11111 Meadow Bank Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11111 Meadow Bank Lane have a pool?
No, 11111 Meadow Bank Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11111 Meadow Bank Lane have accessible units?
No, 11111 Meadow Bank Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11111 Meadow Bank Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11111 Meadow Bank Lane has units with dishwashers.
