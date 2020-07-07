All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

1111 Belmont Avenue

1111 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Belmont Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Apartment in the Belmont Community. No Pets. Owner does not maintain appliances.
Apply online at https://charre.twa.rentmanager.com/applynow

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
1111 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1111 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1111 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Belmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 1111 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 1111 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1111 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Belmont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Belmont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

