Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1102 Garrison Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1102 Garrison Rd
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:46 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1102 Garrison Rd
1102 Garrison Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1102 Garrison Road, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5485796)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1102 Garrison Rd have any available units?
1102 Garrison Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1102 Garrison Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Garrison Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Garrison Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1102 Garrison Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1102 Garrison Rd offer parking?
No, 1102 Garrison Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1102 Garrison Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Garrison Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Garrison Rd have a pool?
No, 1102 Garrison Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Garrison Rd have accessible units?
No, 1102 Garrison Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Garrison Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 Garrison Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 Garrison Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 Garrison Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte