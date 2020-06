Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan carpet oven

Must see this Rare 4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte with a Beautiful Large, Covered Front Porch. New Floors and carpet installed last year. Large open Family room. Huge Kitchen with large open Dining Area. 4 Large Bedrooms all with large closets. Huge Laundry room/Mud room with lots of Storage space. Backyard is private with Trees.