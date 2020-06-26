All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 13 2019 at 8:53 AM

1024 Laurel Park Ln

1024 Laurel Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Laurel Park Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Hembstead

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
furnished
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has everything you need and want, from the large backyard deck to the wood floors on the first floor making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Laurel Park Ln have any available units?
1024 Laurel Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 Laurel Park Ln have?
Some of 1024 Laurel Park Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Laurel Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Laurel Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Laurel Park Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 Laurel Park Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1024 Laurel Park Ln offer parking?
No, 1024 Laurel Park Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1024 Laurel Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Laurel Park Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Laurel Park Ln have a pool?
No, 1024 Laurel Park Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Laurel Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 1024 Laurel Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Laurel Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 Laurel Park Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
