Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room car wash area clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym game room pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access trash valet yoga cats allowed parking hot tub media room

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Highly anticipated, Whitehall Parc is the ideal mix of modern comfort and contemporary living. Upgraded fixtures and designer finishes throughout make each home an elegant sanctuary, while superior amenities create an exclusive club feel. Our apartments feature studios, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans. Come by, sign a lease, and prepare to sunbathe at our saltwater pool, work-out in our innovative fitness center, or sip a latte in our cyber cafe.