All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1022 Johnson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1022 Johnson Street
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:26 PM

1022 Johnson Street

1022 Johnson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1022 Johnson Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Greenville

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Traditional home located minutes from thriving Music Factory. Conveniently in the Greenville Community, you will have quick access to interstate 85 and interstate 77. Various dinning and entertainment options are surrounding the area.

Inside, the open family room is inviting with warm colors and cleaning flooring. Adjacent from the living-room is the well sized kitchen which is perfect for the chef in your family. Down the hallway from the living-room you will find 3 spacious bedrooms with great closet space and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Johnson Street have any available units?
1022 Johnson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1022 Johnson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Johnson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Johnson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 Johnson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1022 Johnson Street offer parking?
No, 1022 Johnson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1022 Johnson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Johnson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Johnson Street have a pool?
No, 1022 Johnson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Johnson Street have accessible units?
No, 1022 Johnson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Johnson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 Johnson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 Johnson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 Johnson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte