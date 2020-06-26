Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10011 Redbud Tree Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10011 Redbud Tree Court
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:22 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10011 Redbud Tree Court
10011 Redbud Tree Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Steele Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
10011 Redbud Tree Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Steele Creek
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1390; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1500.00; IMRID15998
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10011 Redbud Tree Court have any available units?
10011 Redbud Tree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10011 Redbud Tree Court have?
Some of 10011 Redbud Tree Court's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10011 Redbud Tree Court currently offering any rent specials?
10011 Redbud Tree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10011 Redbud Tree Court pet-friendly?
No, 10011 Redbud Tree Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 10011 Redbud Tree Court offer parking?
Yes, 10011 Redbud Tree Court offers parking.
Does 10011 Redbud Tree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10011 Redbud Tree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10011 Redbud Tree Court have a pool?
No, 10011 Redbud Tree Court does not have a pool.
Does 10011 Redbud Tree Court have accessible units?
No, 10011 Redbud Tree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10011 Redbud Tree Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10011 Redbud Tree Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte