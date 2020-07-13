44 shepard

Amenities

Available May 1 or June 1. Includes heat and hot water, and washer dryer in unit. Charming condo in one of the most desirable condo buildings in Cambridge across from Harvard Radcliffe Quad. With two fireplaces and lots of sunlight, the unit features a renovated kitchen, an abundance of bookcases, and all hardwood floors. This unit is extremely versatile, and can be used as a two bed with study and family room, or a 3 bed with small study. Currently there is a sofa and chair in living room, small dining table and four chairs in dining room, and queen bed in master bedroom if someone wants sparsely furnished.. Location: Harvard Sq. 10 minute walk. Harvard Law and Science Center 5 min walk. Unit is across from free Harvard shuttle bus, which picks up every 10 minutes. Please call or text Connie r.e. 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always fastest if you call or text first. I am a Harvard affiliate. connie@irwinandco.com. 857.891.1550



Terms: One year lease