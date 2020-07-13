All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

44 shepard

44 Shepard Street · No Longer Available
Location

44 Shepard Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
furnished
Available May 1 or June 1. Includes heat and hot water, and washer dryer in unit. Charming condo in one of the most desirable condo buildings in Cambridge across from Harvard Radcliffe Quad. With two fireplaces and lots of sunlight, the unit features a renovated kitchen, an abundance of bookcases, and all hardwood floors. This unit is extremely versatile, and can be used as a two bed with study and family room, or a 3 bed with small study. Currently there is a sofa and chair in living room, small dining table and four chairs in dining room, and queen bed in master bedroom if someone wants sparsely furnished.. Location: Harvard Sq. 10 minute walk. Harvard Law and Science Center 5 min walk. Unit is across from free Harvard shuttle bus, which picks up every 10 minutes. Please call or text Connie r.e. 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always fastest if you call or text first. I am a Harvard affiliate. connie@irwinandco.com. 857.891.1550

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 shepard have any available units?
44 shepard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 shepard have?
Some of 44 shepard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 shepard currently offering any rent specials?
44 shepard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 shepard pet-friendly?
No, 44 shepard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 44 shepard offer parking?
No, 44 shepard does not offer parking.
Does 44 shepard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 shepard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 shepard have a pool?
No, 44 shepard does not have a pool.
Does 44 shepard have accessible units?
No, 44 shepard does not have accessible units.
Does 44 shepard have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 shepard does not have units with dishwashers.
