Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

2 Earhart Street

2 Earhart Street · (617) 818-0801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Earhart Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
East Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306-2BR · Avail. now

$3,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
concierge
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
Earhart Street Apt #306-2BR, Cambridge, MA 02141 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Sunny Corner 2 bedroom condo with 1 off-street parking included. High ceilings, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit. Pet friendly (w restrictions) building amenities include concierge, on-site management, shuttle service to MIT and Kendall square. The green line (Lechmere) and Orange line (Community College) are just a short walk away. Call/text or email today! [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3583781 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Earhart Street have any available units?
2 Earhart Street has a unit available for $3,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Earhart Street have?
Some of 2 Earhart Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Earhart Street currently offering any rent specials?
2 Earhart Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Earhart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Earhart Street is pet friendly.
Does 2 Earhart Street offer parking?
Yes, 2 Earhart Street does offer parking.
Does 2 Earhart Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Earhart Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Earhart Street have a pool?
No, 2 Earhart Street does not have a pool.
Does 2 Earhart Street have accessible units?
No, 2 Earhart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Earhart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Earhart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
